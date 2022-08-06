Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: National Weather Service identifies cause of Longview storm damage

National Weather Service Meteorologist Charlie Woodrum talks about how he identified the damage was caused by a downburst.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - After a brief but destructive East Texas storm, the National Weather Service workers have determined a wind “downburst” was responsible.

The storm blew through around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon, hitting an area near East Highway 80 and Loop 281.

Pinehurst Apartments sustained damage when the roofs of several of their units were torn off by wind. Trees were snapped, windows broken out and flying debris hit cars and buildings.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Charlie Woodrum talks about how he identified the damage was caused by a downburst.

