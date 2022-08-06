Tyler PD Assistant Chief Rusty Jacks retiring after 29 years

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After serving the Tyler Police Department for 29 years, Assistant Police Chief Rusty Jacks is preparing to retire.

Jacks started with the Tyler Police Department in August of 1993. Through the years, he worked in patrol, investigations, SWAT and administrative divisions of the department.

He also served on the department’s SWAT team from 1995 to 2015.

He was actively involved in stopping the Smith County Courthouse shooter David Hernandez Arroyo in February 2005. That year, he received the East Texas Peace Officer Association’s Outstanding Peace Officer award.

Officer Jacks was promoted to assistant chief in 2013.

A ceremony was held Friday at the Tyler Police Department honoring Jack’s heroism and dedication to law enforcement.

Police officers and city officials including Mayor Don Warren and Judge Jack Skeen gathered to praise Jacks for the legacy that he leaves behind.

