Smith County Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating a missing teenager

Kaegan Wright, 16
Kaegan Wright, 16(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenage boy.

Kaegan Wright, 16, left his home on CR 314 in the Sand Flat area of norther Smith County at about 7:15 a.m. Aug. 6 according to authorities. He is a black male, 5′8″, 180 lbs, wearing a gray shirt with “Easy E” on the front and black shorts.

Kaegan has a slight mental condition but is fully functional and athletic, according to the Sheriff’s Office information.

He left on foot, and authorities said his family believes he wants to go to Florida, even though he has no family or friends there. The Sheriff’s Office message says the last time Kaegan left home he was found at the Pilot Truck Stop at FM 14 and I-20, trying to get a trucker to take him to Florida.

The cameras at the truck stop have been checked with no sign of Kaegan this time.

If you have seen this individual today or have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.

