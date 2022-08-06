Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Slaton single mom needs school supplies for 10 children

Single mom of these 10 children is in need of school supplies.
Single mom of these 10 children is in need of school supplies.(Crystal Trevino)
By Patricia Perry
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Single mom, Crystal Trevino of Slaton, hasn’t received food stamps in months.

“I’m literally paying for the food and the bills right now...that’s why it’s extra hard right now to get anything,” Trevino said.

Now, she faces the challenge of sending 10 children back to school.

“I have nothing,” Trevino said. “I have no school supplies and I have no clothes for the kids.”

Before buying stuff for school, feeding her family and keeping the lights on in the house comes first.

“It’s just hard. I’m living check to check and I’m having to borrow money so, whenever my check does come it’s gone because I’m having to pay that back,” Trevino said.

This struggle is new for the Trevino family because Crystal was a stay at home mom until her husband left.

“I had a support system. I was married for 13 years, with my husband for 16 years, but last year he left and doesn’t help at all anymore,” Trevino said.

Trevino the school supplies list is just getting longer as prices rise.

“Every year they’re asking for more and more. It’s getting more expensive and I just can’t afford that,” Trevino said.

School expenses are in addition to the prices of common day-to-day essentials like gas, milk, food, and more.

Trevino spoke with KCBD on her lunch break, during a 12-hour shift. Trevino says she works this shift frequently and doesn’t see her kids as much.

“I really don’t get to see them anymore. I work from seven to seven, four to three days out of the week and some days overtime,” Trevino said. “When I’m home I’m usually laying down relaxing, I don’t always get to see them, though.”

Trevino says she’s forced to rely on the kindness of others, through donations. She says anything helps.

Trevino has kids in grades from pre-k to 10th grade and one has graduated. She needs everything from backpacks, to pencils, binders, and clothes.

Her Cash App address is $cbriceno0012.

Or on Venmo at Crystal-Trevino-52.

