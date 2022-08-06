Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying funeral home burglary suspects

Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Shelby County Sheriff's Office(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - A funeral home in Center was ransacked Friday night. Officials are asking the public to share information if they saw anything suspicious.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says Watson & Sons Funeral Home on Highway 7 East was ransacked between 8:30 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Unknown subjects entered each office, went through all items and damaged two vehicles on the property. The subjects took multiple items from each office.

If you have any information on the subjects involved in this case, or if you saw anything suspicious, contact Investigator Chad Hooper at (903) 598-5601 or (936) 572-5045.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of fatality in Longview.
New details on fatal crash in Longview
Funeral held for fallen Smith Co. deputy
‘Carried the cause of justice to the grave’: Funeral held for fallen Smith Co. deputy
Longview Storm Damage
Longview Fire rescues man from vehicle trapped by downed tree
Brownsboro man killed after vehicle strikes metal gate
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car

Latest News

National Weather Service Meteorologist Charlie Woodrum
WebXtra: National Weather Service identifies cause of Longview storm damage
National Weather Service Meteorologist Charlie Woodrum
WebXtra: National Weather Service identifies cause of Longview storm damage
Brandon Fagans, 33, walked away from his home on Turkey Creek Drive on Aug. 5.
Police asking for public’s help locating missing Kilgore man
Saturday Weather Trivia 8-6-22
Saturday Weather Trivia