Police asking for public’s help locating missing Kilgore man

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating an autistic man who walked away from his home.

Brandon Fagans, 33, walked away from his home on Turkey Creek Drive on Aug. 5 according to a message from the police. He is believed to be on foot and wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts, and a ball cap.

His family has not been able to locate him or confirm his welfare.

If you have any information about his location, please call the Kilgore Police Department dispatch center at (903) 983-1559.

