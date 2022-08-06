Chapel Hill holds 2nd annual back-to-school expo

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Parents, students and future students came out to Chapel Hill High School today for their second annual back-to-school expo.

Students and families received help with registering for school, students got to enroll in extra-curricular activities, and faculty and staff met with everyone.

The back-to-school expo serves as a way for families to make connections with faculty and staff throughout the Chapel Hill school district.

Local business also attended to serve the needs of families. These included Cricket, Net Health and The East Texas Crisis Center.

A $700 dollar door prize was given away to select families who completed a checklist which included stopping at certain registration stations.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.