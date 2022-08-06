Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Chapel Hill holds 2nd annual back-to-school expo

Parents, students and future students came out to Chapel Hill High School today for their second annual back-to-school expo.
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Students and families received help with registering for school, students got to enroll in extra-curricular activities, and faculty and staff met with everyone.

The back-to-school expo serves as a way for families to make connections with faculty and staff throughout the Chapel Hill school district.

Local business also attended to serve the needs of families. These included Cricket, Net Health and The East Texas Crisis Center.

A $700 dollar door prize was given away to select families who completed a checklist which included stopping at certain registration stations.

