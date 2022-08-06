Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Boil water notice issued for City of Overton

Boil water notice issued for City of Overton
Boil water notice issued for City of Overton(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - The Overton Community Public Water System has issued a boil water notice for the city due to a pipe break.

According to officials, a 6″ water line near JW Green on FM 323 suffered a break that has caused the water storage tank to run dry. Water pressure has been lost in the distribution system, compromising water supply to the city.

The boil water notice will be rescinded as soon as repairs are made and water testing is completed.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) notes that children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria in compromised water, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

