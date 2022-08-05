WebXtra: Burger battle heats up among Nacogdoches restaurants

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Brick Street Burger Battle is challenging people to taste test burgers from restaurants in downtown Nacogdoches to find the very best one.

KTRE’S Avery Gorman was one of the judges for the preview of the burger battle, which promotes the restaurants in downtown Nacogdoches.

Participants can eat burgers and vote on which one is the best from September 15 through October 15.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.