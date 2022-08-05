Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

WebXtra: Burger battle heats up among Nacogdoches restaurants

The Brick Street Burger Battle is challenging people to taste test burgers from restaurants in downtown Nacogdoches to find the very best one.
By Avery Gorman
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Brick Street Burger Battle is challenging people to taste test burgers from restaurants in downtown Nacogdoches to find the very best one.

KTRE’S Avery Gorman was one of the judges for the preview of the burger battle, which promotes the restaurants in downtown Nacogdoches.

Participants can eat burgers and vote on which one is the best from September 15 through October 15.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
Funeral held for fallen Smith Co. deputy
‘Carried the cause of justice to the grave’: Funeral held for fallen Smith Co. deputy
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence
Brenton Michael Dougherty is in the Smith County Jail.
Tyler man allegedly caught with numerous child porn videos
Scene of fatality in Longview.
Longview police investigate fatal wreck on I-20

Latest News

Longview Storm Damage
Storm in Longview damages apartment, traps man in vehicle
Plant a flower, save a bee
SFA buzzing with bee research study in East Texas
Deputy Bustos Funeral Service
Deputy Bustos Funeral Service
Tyler Housing Report
Tyler Housing Report Q2