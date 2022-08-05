Trial date reset for former Neches ISD principal facing criminal charges
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The trial of a former Neches ISD principal has been delayed again due to a COVID-19 infection.
A representative for the Anderson County District Court indicated Kimberlyn Ann Snider’s trial date would be postponed given that one of the necessary parties has COVID-19.
Snider is a Neches ISD administrator and former elementary school principal. She is facing charges of official oppression and tampering with evidence related to a sexual assault of a child investigation.
A traveling judge had previously set an Aug. 8 trial date for Snider, who was arrested on the charges in Feb. 2021.
