Longview Fire rescues man from vehicle trapped by downed tree

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A storm system which moved through Longview caused some damage to vehicles and powerlines and forced firefighters to rescue someone trapped by a downed tree.

Longview Fire Captain Kevin May said they were called to the area of Longview Parkway and Audrey Street around 3:15 p.m. He said they had to cut their way through trees, then use extrication tools to get the man out of the vehicle. The man was then taken to a hospital.

May said limbs took powerlines down and firefighters had to work around them until SWEPCO came to the area and turned off the power.

This was near the intersection of Longview Parkway and Audrey Street. (KLTV)

May said power is out in that neighborhood. Firefighters are assessing damage. No other injuries have been reported.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.