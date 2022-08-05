Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Old Omen Road reopens after bridge replacement

Smith County Road 285, also known as Old Omen Road, is back open to drivers.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
From Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas - Smith County Road 285, also known as Old Omen Road, is back open to drivers.

Work began in June to replace the old, narrow bridge with a longer, wider concrete bridge.

Smith County Engineer Frank Davis said contractors are still working in the area and may have lane closures, but the barricades have been removed and the bridge has been reopened to thru-traffic this afternoon.

The construction project is part of the Smith County Road and Bridge Bond Program, and Stateline Construction LLC, is the contractor on the project.

For more information about Smith County road projects, visit: www.smith-county.com/government/departments/road-and-bridge/current-road-projects

