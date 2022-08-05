North Cherokee Water Supply issues mandatory water restriction

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - North Cherokee Water Supply Corporation has restricted outside watering.

Homes with even addresses are permitted to water Mondays and Wednesdays from 12 a.m. - 6 a.m.

Homes with odd addresses are permitted to water Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 a.m. - 6 a.m.

