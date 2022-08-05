Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

McLennan County confirms two cases of monkeypox

After further testing by the Center for Disease Control, the initial case of monkeypox reported in July was considered a false positive.
Microscopic slide of Monkey Pox
Microscopic slide of Monkey Pox(Terri Russell)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has confirmed two new cases of monkeypox in the county.

Preliminary test results indicate that both cases are positive.

The Health District is conducting a contact investigation and will follow established monitoring protocols for any identified contacts. 

Both cases are two unrelated men who are McLennan County residents with no known exposure.

After further testing by the Center for Disease Control, the initial case of monkeypox reported in July was considered a false positive.

McLennan County currently has only two confirmed cases of monkeypox.

“On Thursday, August 4, the US Department of Health and Human Services declared monkeypox a public health emergency.  In preparation, the Health District Epidemiology team had started planning weeks ago for the potential of cases being identified in the Waco-McLennan County community and were prepared to respond,” said LaShonda Malrey-Horne, Director of the Public Health District.

The health district will continue to work with the Texas Department of State Health Services Public Health Region 7 to identify potential cases and ensure testing and treatment if needed, according to Horne.

To learn the latest information on monkeypox, please visit the following:

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of fatality in Longview.
New details on fatal crash in Longview
Funeral held for fallen Smith Co. deputy
‘Carried the cause of justice to the grave’: Funeral held for fallen Smith Co. deputy
Longview Storm Damage
Longview Fire rescues man from vehicle trapped by downed tree
Brownsboro man killed after vehicle strikes metal gate
Firefighters set up lights in front of a fatal house fire at 733 First Street in Nescopeck, Pa,...
Blaze kills firefighter’s 10 relatives, 3 of them children

Latest News

Brandon Fagans, 33, walked away from his home on Turkey Creek Drive on Aug. 5.
Police asking for public’s help locating missing Kilgore man
Saturday Weather Trivia 8-6-22
Saturday Weather Trivia
Funeral held for fallen Smith Co. deputy
‘Carried the cause of justice to the grave’: Funeral held for fallen Smith Co. deputy
Longview Storm Damage
Storm in Longview damages apartment, traps man in vehicle
Plant a flower, save a bee
SFA buzzing with bee research study in East Texas