Man arrested for murder after missing Sherman woman found dead

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police arrested a man Friday for the murder of a missing Sherman woman whose body was found in a wooded area Thursday night.

Sherman Police arrested Brandon Joseph Tom, 31, for murder, aggravated sexual assault, and abandoning and endangering a child.

Police said they began investigating the disappearance of Elizabeth Clarice Harrison, 28, Wednesday afternoon.

They said due to the evidence and circumstances surrounding her disappearance, Clarice was considered an endangered missing person.

Police said officers located Harrison’s body in a wooded area near Bethany Road and FM 1417 Extension around 11 p.m. Thursday.

Tom is being held in the Grayson County Jail.

