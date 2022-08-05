Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Scattered showers will continue through the afternoon and begin to diminish this evening. Those that see the rain will also see a quick cool down, but those without the rain will still be very warm and muggy this evening. Partly cloudy skies this evening will continue overnight with temperatures dropping into the mid 70s by sunrise. Expect another hot day tomorrow with afternoon highs in the upper 90s, but there’s still a slight chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon and maybe even one or two on Sunday afternoon. In fact, slight chances for rain will continue through the entire 7day forecast with an increase in showers and thunderstorms midweek next week.

