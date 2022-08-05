Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Evening Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Scattered showers will continue through the afternoon and begin to diminish this evening. Those that see the rain will also see a quick cool down, but those without the rain will still be very warm and muggy this evening. Partly cloudy skies this evening will continue overnight with temperatures dropping into the mid 70s by sunrise. Expect another hot day tomorrow with afternoon highs in the upper 90s, but there’s still a slight chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon and maybe even one or two on Sunday afternoon. In fact, slight chances for rain will continue through the entire 7day forecast with an increase in showers and thunderstorms midweek next week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
Funeral held for fallen Smith Co. deputy
‘Carried the cause of justice to the grave’: Funeral held for fallen Smith Co. deputy
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence
Brenton Michael Dougherty is in the Smith County Jail.
Tyler man allegedly caught with numerous child porn videos
Scene of fatality in Longview.
Longview police investigate fatal wreck on I-20

Latest News

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Friday 8-5-22
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Friday 8-5-22
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips