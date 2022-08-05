East Texas Educators Association held their ribbon cutting today in Lindale

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Educators Association launched in March and is working with three school districts including Sabine, Kilgore, and Lindale.

Kallie Hamill is the Founder of The East Texas educator association.

“We’re working to connect the classroom and the community together so that were all on one team moving forward into this new school year,” says Hamill.

The board is made up of current and retired teachers as well as college students on their way to becoming teachers.

“We branched out into about 10 different school districts and so we now have resources in those east Texas areas as they go back to school to really support those teachers and educators,” says Hamill.

The organization has partnered with libraries within the Lindale area to make reading more interactive.

“That really gets reading into our community into the hands of students even when they’re not at school,” says Hamill.

President and CEO of the Lindale area Chamber of Commerce, Shelbie Glover, spoke about the benefits the organization has on the community.

“The educators association is going to give them resources we saw during the pandemic that some homes were unprepared for the pandemic and at home learning so the resources they’re going to give are not only for the family but the teachers and communication tools for all of those partners to work together to better educate our children this year,” says Glover.

The organization will begin scholarship applications for high school and College freshman in January.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.