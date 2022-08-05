Creamy Mexican-style corn salad by Mama Steph

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
A creamy Mexican-style corn salad with just a few simple ingredients but with maximum flavor! Great with whatever you're grilling this weekend.(East Texas Kitchen/Mama Steph)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This is an easy recipe for a creamy Mexican-style corn salad with just a few simple ingredients, but with maximum flavor! Great with whatever you’re grilling this weekend.

4 to 5 cups corn (see note below)

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon minced garlic, or 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

juice of one small lime (around 1 teaspoon)

1/4 cup chopped cilantro (or parsley, if you don’t enjoy cilantro)

1/3 cup Cotija cheese crumbles

1/4 cup grated Parmesan

Method:

1. Place prepared corn in a mixing bowl (See note below)

2. Mix together mayo, sour cream, garlic, chili powder, and lime juice to make the dressing.

3. Stir the dressing into the corn, using as much of it or as little of it as you like.

4. Stir the cheeses and cilantro (or parsley) into the corn, folding in so it’s well distributed.

Keep refrigerated. You can taste the salad before serving to decide if it’s salty enough for your preference; I don’t salt mine, because both Cotija and Parmesan cheeses are salty.

Enjoy!

(CORN NOTE: For most flavorful result, grill your corn first, then cut it off the cob. Use about 6 large ears. If you want to use frozen corn, warm it in a skillet, then let it cool. If using canned corn, the least delicious but still pretty good option, drain well first.)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

