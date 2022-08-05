Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew, seizes 40 sharks illegally caught off Texas coast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KWTX) - The Coast Guard interdicted Tuesday a lancha boat crew and seized 40 illegally caught sharks in federal waters off southern Texas, according to a press release.

Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a notification from U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel of four fishermen engaged in illegal fishing aboard a lancha approximately 7 miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line.

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Edgar Culbertson launched a 26-foot over-the-horizon cutter boat crew and seized illegal fishing equipment and 40 sharks found on board the lancha.

Coast Guard personnel detained the four fishermen and transferred them to border enforcement agents for processing.

“A lancha is a fishing boat used by Mexican fishermen that is approximately 20-30 feet long with a slender profile, having one outboard motor, and is capable of traveling at speeds exceeding 30 mph.” said the press release.

Lanchas are frequently used to transport illegal narcotics to the U.S. and illegally fish in the United States’ Exclusive Economic Zone near the U.S./Mexico border in the Gulf of Mexico.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.