City of Van raises water rate to fund needed new well

By Erin Wides
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
VAN, Texas (KLTV) - Residents in the city of Van are seeing an increase in their water bills recently and have become concerned.

Mayor Tammy Huff said it’s due to their need for another well. The city has five wells but have only been operating with two the last couple of years because the other three have major damages, leaving these two to work constantly.

Huff said the city hasn’t increased water rates since 2014, therefore have no funds to put toward a new well. The increase residents are seeing now will be used to pay the bond that will finance the new well.

The bond is for roughly $2.9 million and Huff said that will be paid off over about 20 years.

“For now it’s going to take care of any issues we have with water. It’s going to give the two wells that’re working 24/7 a break, and it’s also going to prepare us for future growth with business, residential, whatever we need,” Huff said.

At the August 11 city council meeting they will be voting on approving the bond that will get them the money to start on the well. Huff said they are looking at about a year before the well will be ready and operational.

