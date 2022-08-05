Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Brownsboro man killed after vehicle strikes metal gate

(WSMV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Brownsboro man died after a crash near Chandler Wednesday.

According to DPS, at approximately 7:59 p.m. Wednesday, Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to a one-vehicle crash on FM315 approximately 4.5 miles north of Chandler in Henderson County.

The preliminary investigation shows that a 2002 Ford F-150 pickup was traveling north on FM315 when for an as of yet unknown reason the driver drove of the west side of the road. The pickup struck a metal gate and a wooden barrier covering a hill.

The driver, 55 year-old, Jose Licea, of Brownsboro was transported to UT Health in Tyler, where he was pronounced deceased by Judge Jon Johnson of Precinct #5.

The investigation is still ongoing.

