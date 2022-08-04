Whitehouse Wildcats looking to bounce back after last year’s tough season

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Whitehouse High School head football coach Kyle Westerberg says they are looking to bounce back after a tough season last year.

The team was one of multiple East Texas football teams represented at a High School Football Media Day sponsored by the CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute last week.

“Last year was my first year here as a head football coach, didn’t go the way we wanted it to go, our expectations are obviously to be a lot better than we were last year,” Westerberg said.

Defensive lineman Ladarius Pitts said the expectations are a lot higher this year and also detailed what has changed since last year.

“This year, it was more buy in than it was last year, last year when he came it wasn’t like a lot of guys weren’t as trusting as what they are now, now we trust him 100 percent so we’re willing to work for him hard every day,” he said.

Wide receiver Jermod McCoy says the team has been working really hard in workouts.

“We’ve been having a lot more player led workouts recently and I think we’ve just been coming together as a team and growing our bond together,” McCoy said.

Linebacker Hayden Ross details what he thinks will help the team do well this year.

“We need to be one, trust each other and I think things are going to go well,” he said.

