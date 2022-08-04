Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

WebXtra: Wiley College launches collaboration with TxDOT on pedestrian safety

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with TxDOT Traffic Safety Specialist Kristy Whisenhunt about their Pedestrian Safety Collaboration Project. Wiley College held a press conference about pedestrian safety and handed out Pedestrian Bags to Marshall Police and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office so they, in turn, can give them to the public. The bags are red with reflective strips and can be worn while people walk along the roadways to increase pedestrian safety.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler, Nacogdoches among 25 Texas cities suing Netflix, Hulu, Disney streaming services
Road closures in Tyler for deputy funeral procession.
City of Tyler announces road closures for deputy funeral procession
UIL remote hearing
UIL rules Alto High School football ineligible for playoffs for 2 years
Henderson County fire
Henderson County wildfires started on shoulder of Hwy 198
It’s been unclear exactly how or why Charles Hew Crooks exited a small cargo plane mid-flight...
Pilot tells FAA that co-pilot jumped from plane during flight

Latest News

City of Tyler holding 9th annual School Is Cool supply drive
TxDOT Traffic Safety Specialist Kristy Whisenhunt talks about their Pedestrian Safety...
WebXtra: Wiley College launches collaboration with TxDOT on pedestrian safety
2 resigned Coffee City councilmen say they’ll attend Monday meeting
Coffee City aldermen discuss positions on leaving, staying on council
Coffee City aldermen discuss positions on leaving, staying on council