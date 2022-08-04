WebXtra: Wiley College launches collaboration with TxDOT on pedestrian safety

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with TxDOT Traffic Safety Specialist Kristy Whisenhunt about their Pedestrian Safety Collaboration Project. Wiley College held a press conference about pedestrian safety and handed out Pedestrian Bags to Marshall Police and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office so they, in turn, can give them to the public. The bags are red with reflective strips and can be worn while people walk along the roadways to increase pedestrian safety.

