WebXtra: Low lake levels in Smith County pose danger to boaters

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The blistering summer heat creates a danger of heat stroke and heat exhaustion, but it can also cause dangers on our East Texas lakes.

East Texas game wardens are reporting extremely low levels, some more than 2-feet lower than normal, on area lakes. These low levels can expose sandbars and underwater obstacles, which can strand or damage boats. There have already been boaters that had to be rescued from similar situations.

Smith County Game Warden Chris Swift is warning boaters to be watchful of sandbars or exposed obstacles on area lakes.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.