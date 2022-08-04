Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Trinity County Jail cited for overcrowding, meals

Jail bars (Source: Gray TV)
Jail bars (Source: Gray TV)(KLTV)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETON, Texas (KTRE) - A state agency has added the Trinity County Jail to its non-compliant list.

The notice of non-compliance lists two violations:

  • Jail was over capacity in multiple occupancy cells.
  • Only two meals served in a 24-hour period.

Sheriff Woody Wallace said it is time for a new jail in Trinity County.

“It’s the first time I’ve been out of compliance,” Wallace said. “I’ve been at the commissioners for 10 years and told them this day was coming. We have contracts with seven counties and we’re looking for more. They’re all full. We’re constantly getting refused.”

Commissioners have hired an architectural firm to study the feasibility of a new jail.

“We have capacity for seven beds here but sometimes we have to keep more than seven, which puts us out of compliance,” Wallace said. “We can’t ship them out and we can’t let them go. Right now we’re holding 200 warrants because we don’t have a place to put them.”

Wallace said the jail is currently back in compliance.

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards lists jails on its list of non-compliance until they pass a reinspection.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler, Nacogdoches among 25 Texas cities suing Netflix, Hulu, Disney streaming services
Road closures in Tyler for deputy funeral procession.
City of Tyler announces road closures for deputy funeral procession
UIL remote hearing
UIL rules Alto High School football ineligible for playoffs for 2 years
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence

Latest News

New software will allow for more efficiency
WEBXTRA: Rusk County Sheriff gets approval for body camera bids
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
TxDOT Traffic Safety Specialist Kristy Whisenhunt talks about their Pedestrian Safety...
Wiley College launches collaboration with TxDOT on pedestrian safety
New software will allow for more efficiency
Rusk County Sheriff gets approval for body camera bids