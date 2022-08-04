Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Trial date set for suspended Smith County constable accused of theft

(kltv)
By Blake Holland and Christian Terry
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Suspended Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris was back in court Thursday afternoon.

Judge Jack Skeen Jr. set a trial date of Sept. 19. The defense attorney representing Traylor-Harris, Andrew Dammann, brought up several scheduling conflicts but Skeen said he must get this case to trial. Dammann was told he can file motions for continuance if needed.

Skeen also denied another request from Traylor-Harris’ attorney for reduced bond. Dammann told the court his client is now considered indigent and his family is unable to post bond. Prosecutors argued the bonds were set at $500,000 each due to a bond violation.

The court then took up ex-parte motions with Traylor-Harris’ attorney. Prosecutors and reporters were asked to leave the courtroom for these conversations.

