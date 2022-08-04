Smith County Jail removed from state non-compliant list

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After having been on the list for a number of months, the state has removed the Smith County Jail is no longer considered non-compliant.

The jail was first cited for overcrowding. After later inspections, the jail was cited for issues including hygiene, licensing and restraint chair timing.

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards lists jails on its list of non-compliance until they pass a reinspection.

