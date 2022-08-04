Shelby County Jail cited for fire alarm, licensing

CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - A state agency has added the Shelby County Jail to its non-compliant list.

The notice of non-compliance lists two violations:

Fire alarm failed to show location of an active smoke detector while conducting a fire drill.

One staff member does not possess a valid Texas Commission on Law Enforcement jailer’s license. The identified staff member was on duty and actively supervising inmates.

The notice was issued on July 19.

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards lists jails on its list of non-compliance until they pass a reinspection.

