Separated into different foster homes, brothers Xavier, Alijauh desperately want family who will adopt them together

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Finding a family who will reunite them is the ultimate dream for Alijauh, 13, and Xavier, 12.

We met with the brothers during a morning of playtime at iJump Tyler, which started off with an exciting round of trampoline dodgeball.

“Every time he throws it, it basically curves, so I just jump even higher,” said an out-of-breath Alijauh.

Activities like these are far and few between for the pair, since they’re now no longer cared for together in the Texas foster system.

When we asked how often they’re able to see each other, they told us in unison, “about once a month.”

“We usually go to McDonald’s to play games and stuff,” said Alijauh.

“Mcdonald’s [has] tablet things, so sometimes we play on those,” Xavier followed up. “Sometimes I bring my tablet and we’ll play the game on there.”

While the two try to keep a positive attitude when they are together, Xavier explained the situation makes him, “Sad.”

Brothers Alijauh (left) and Xavier (right) smile for picture together while playing at iJump Tyler (Source: Erika Holland KLTV)

“We don’t get to see each other much,” Xavier said. “We don’t get to spend that much time together and get to know each other better.”

For big brother Alijauh, that very thought brought him to tears. “I’m worried I can’t protect him from fights and stuff like that,” he said as he wiped his eyes.

“You okay?” Xavier softly replied while his brother composed himself.

Knowing how limited their time is together, we got these boys back to doing what they love most. In a matter of minutes, they were all smiles again while playing on the ninja course.

They tell us they hope to have a family who is fun, engaged, and excited to adopt them. Because if they’ve learned anything through their childhood, it’s that the power of family can be the ultimate gift of love.

To learn more about Xavier and Alijauh, click here, to view her profile and caseworker contact information on the Texas Adoption Resource Exchange. TARE ID: 82725

