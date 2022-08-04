Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Rusk Co. team claims title at Dixie Youth Baseball World Series

The West Rusk All-Stars are the champions of the Division II "O" Zone Dixie Youth Baseball...
The West Rusk All-Stars are the champions of the Division II "O" Zone Dixie Youth Baseball World Series.
By Lane Luckie
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The West Rusk All-Stars are coming home to East Texas as champions.

Wednesday, the Raiders from New London defeated a team from Florida, 10 to 6, in the title game of the Dixie Youth Baseball Division II “O” Zone World Series in Anderson, South Carolina.

The boys received their championship rings after the 11 a.m. final matchup.

The team ends the season undefeated in their district, regional playoffs, and the state tournament, according to the West Rusk Youth Baseball Association.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

