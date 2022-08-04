Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Nacogdoches City Council formally finalizes, approves ordinance concerning property taxes

Watch KTRE news at 6 p.m. every weekday.
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Residents 65 or older and disabled will qualify for a homestead tax ceiling amount and a a homestead exemption after the Nacogdoches City Council approved the motion Tuesday night.

‘We can take this as it stands right today, but this is beneficial to a lot of low income homeowners surviving day to day,” said councilman Roy Bolden.

“If you qualify, city property taxes on the resident’s homestead cannot increase as you own and live in that home - the tax ceiling is the amount that you pay in the year that you qualify at the age of 65 or older or the disabled person exemption,” explained Pamela Curbow, the city finance director. The tax ceiling amount will be based off the homeowner’s taxes of the 2022 year and considered as year one. This will set the tax ceiling for future years.

Curbow explains the taxes may go below but not above the ceiling amount unless the resident’s home is improved with new additions to the property.

The city council also approved for an increase in tax exemptions. The city currently offers $20,00 for both 65 or over and disabled. Curbow said the city council has the power to increase or decrease the exemptions by resolutions or ordinance as they see fit.

Councilman Chuck Huckaby hopes this will keep some from having to make difficult decisions after meeting with one community member.

“She was having to make those decisions… on whether she pays her property taxes or whether she pays her electricity and so this is a way provide relief to individuals in my ward, your ward, and across the city,” he said.

The tax ceiling and exemptions only applies for taxpayers’ homestead on their primary residence, not including additional properties.

The City of Nacogdoches will be setting the property tax rate on September 13.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UIL remote hearing
UIL rules Alto High School football ineligible for playoffs for 2 years
Tyler, Nacogdoches among 25 Texas cities suing Netflix, Hulu, Disney streaming services
this photo shows an image of a firetruck
Residents allowed back in homes after fire contained in Wood County
Road closures in Tyler for deputy funeral procession.
City of Tyler announces road closures for deputy funeral procession
Betty Pemberton Rowland
Henderson PD asking public’s help finding woman with dementia

Latest News

A dog at Smith County's animal shelter on Dec. 8, 2021.
Smith County Animal Shelter making changes following citizen, animal advocate complaints
Clear the Shelter in Lufkin
Clear the Shelter event cuts animal adoption fees in half at Lufkin shelter
Rusk High School
Rusk Eagle Belles working toward debut performance under Friday night lights
Rusk Eagle Belles working toward debut performance under Friday night lights
Rusk Eagle Belles working toward debut performance under Friday night lights