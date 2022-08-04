Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Murchison residents report high water prices, poor water quality

By Kristine Guevara
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Residents of Murchison are not only dealing with a sudden increase in water bills but also what they say is poor water quality.

“Now I live on a fixed income and that hurts.” says homeowner June Mclean.

All of the past rates for residential meter sizes that are three quarter inch, one inch, and two inches all started at $25.

But with the new rates, the three-quarter inch meter size will go up to $35, the one inch to $87, and the two inches to $287.

Homeowner Roddy Waites talks about how this affects him and his family.

“A lot of us in this town are retired and our income is not going up. But when you jump up the rate twenty percent here, it really hurts us. My mother-in-law who lives next door to me, she’s about to be 93 years old and she’s on social security. And of course, social security people don’t get much of a raise every year.” says Waites.

Waites says they received the notice in the mail just last Friday, but the water bills went out this past Monday.

Waites says, “That doesn’t give the public any time to object or give the reasons why they think it should be lower.”

Another homeowner, June Mclean lives alone and is on a fixed income. She says she usually pays around $69 but is now having to pay $133.

And in addition to the high prices, the water quality is poor, she says.

Mclean says, “You can’t own anything white because if you wash it, it’s going to be stained and dingey. And I can’t tell you how many times I have taken a shower and I see brown water hitting the shower floor.”

We reached out to the city about this issue. The city secretary, speaking for the mayor, said the mayor had no comment at this time.

