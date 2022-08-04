Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Police: No victim found in shooting at Mall of America

Bloomington police say the scene has been secured.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Police in Minnesota confirmed that gunshots were fired at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis, but said no victim has been found.

Bloomington police said the scene has been secured. They are still searching for a suspect.

Video posted to social media showed what appeared to be a man shouting as he walked near the complex’s Nike store, with at least three apparent gunshots.

The mall, which opened in 1992, is the largest in the U.S. and is a tourist destination and community gathering spot.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

