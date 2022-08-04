Mims Water Supply issues boil water notice

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Mims Water Supply Corporation issued a boil water notice due to a line break that occurred on FM 729 Wednesday night.

Due to a reduction in water pressure caused by a line break on FM 729, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Mims Water Supply Corp public water system TX1580064, to notify affected customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions). This will include customers East of Big Oaks Subdivision on FM 729 to Alley Creek Park area; all County roads off of FM 729 within this service area, Deer Cove, Woodland Shores, and Alley Creek Park.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact David Oney, General Manager and Operator at 903-601-2746, or Paula Hathcoat, Office Manager at 903-601-2155. You may also contact our business office, located at 12688 FM 729, at 903-755-3185; during business hours of 8:00am to 4:00pm.

