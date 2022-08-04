Judge sets trial date for Tyler pastor accused of stealing

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler pastor accused of theft is scheduled for an Aug. 15 trial.

Judge Austin Reeve Jackson decided to leave the date as scheduled after hearing arguments from Jerome Milton’s attorney and the state.

The state said in court they were ready to proceed, as they had met with all witnesses.

Milton’s attorney said they would not be ready for Aug. 15 and needed another month’s time.

Jackson told the state they would need to make witness statement and recordings available to Milton’s attorney.

Milton, 66, of Tyler, was arrested in 2021. He is accused of gaining power of attorney over a man and continuously using the man’s money on Milton’s own behalf. He was indicted on additional charges in June.

