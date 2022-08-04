Firefighters battling 300-acre fire in southern Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Office of Emergency Management says firefighters are working to contain an approximately 300 acre grass and woods fire in southern Polk County.

According to the Texas Forest Service, the fire is now at 300 acres and 0 percent contained.

According to a Facebook post from the office, responders are working to contain the fire near Camp Seal road off of FM1276.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and DPS may be slowing and directing traffic near the area to facilitate response, according to the post.

