Evening Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - A few more clouds today will last into the early evening. Temperatures will once again cool slowly with overnight lows just below 80 degrees. A weak disturbance moves closer to the Texas coastline tomorrow, which should increase the chance for rain for parts of East Texas by Friday afternoon. Scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will be likely late Friday, but not all of East Texas will see the rain. The rain activity should keep temperatures just a hair cooler on Friday. Near average temperatures continue into the weekend with slight chances for rain. These will be just one or two pop up showers each afternoon into early next week with possibly a little better chance for more showers by midweek.

