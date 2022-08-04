City of Tyler holding 9th annual School Is Cool supply drive

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler is holding the 9th annual School is Cool school supply drive.

The drive-through event will take place Thursday, Aug. 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fun Forest Park located at 900 Glenwood Drive.

School is Cool supply drive ((Source: City of Tyler))

The city’s goal is to be able to distribute 2,000 backpacks with school supplies to students with supplies from the drive.

They ask people to consider donating supplies or making a monetary contribution.

