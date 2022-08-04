Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Affidavit: Nacogdoches man arrested for setting fires, badgering deputies

Enoc Morua Juarez
Enoc Morua Juarez(Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies in Nacogdoches County have arrested a man for setting a series of fires in the woods and throwing trash can lids at cars, according to an affidavit.

Enoc Morua Juarez, 34, was booked in the Nacogdoches County Jail on Aug. 3 and is being held on charges of arson and public intoxication. As of Thursday evening, bond has not been set.

Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 1100 Block of CR 521 at about 8:20 p.m. in response to a disturbance. An affidavit states they learned Juarez was in the road throwing trash can lids at passing cars, and he ran into nearby woods when they arrived.

According to the affidavit, he reportedly told deputies to chase him and began setting fires in the woods. The affidavit states deputies and bystanders put out the fires, and Juarez was eventually taken into custody without incident. He was booked just after 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler, Nacogdoches among 25 Texas cities suing Netflix, Hulu, Disney streaming services
Road closures in Tyler for deputy funeral procession.
City of Tyler announces road closures for deputy funeral procession
UIL remote hearing
UIL rules Alto High School football ineligible for playoffs for 2 years
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence

Latest News

Brenton Michael Dougherty is in the Smith County Jail.
Tyler man allegedly caught with numerous child porn videos
Jail bars (Source: Gray TV)
Smith County Jail removed from state non-compliant list
Firefighters battling 350 acre fire in southern Polk County
New software will allow for more efficiency
WEBXTRA: Rusk County Sheriff gets approval for body camera bids