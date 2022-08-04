2 resigned Coffee City councilmen say they’ll attend Monday meeting

COFFEE CITY, Texas (KLTV) - Two council members of the City of Coffee City who have turned in letters of resignation say they will return to the meeting Monday to make quorum.

Aldermen Ray Ver Hey and Riley Standifer resigned from city council following a March meeting in which Ver Hey confronted Mayor Frank Serrato over his use of a wifi hotspot and laptop. It was a confrontation which led to Serrato asking police officers to escort Ver Hey out of the meeting.

Ver Hey and Standifer turned in letters of resignation over the coming weeks. Those resignations were never accepted in official meetings. Serrato attempted to hold three meetings over the following months, but there were not enough members present to establish quorum. The city later filed a lawsuit to resolve the situation, asking a court to allow the meeting to be conducted with remaining members or to force the resigned members to attend a meeting so their resignations could be accepted.

Ver Hey said in a text message on Thursday that he would attend Monday night’s meeting.

“After speaking with my attorney more today I have decided it’s in my best interest to also cooperate so I will not have attorney fees from the city lawyer levied against us for non-compliance,” he said. “Bottom line it seems like it could possibly cost us attorney fees to fight everything they are doing or attorney fees from the city attorney if we don’t show up. So either way it can cost us ‘volunteers’ a lot of money just to do what’s right!”

Standifer said the intention is to elect members to fill their spots and then their resignations will be accepted.

The city holds regularly scheduled council meetings on the second Monday of each month.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.