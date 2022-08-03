Tyler Lions coach says new district won’t change how they play

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Lions head coach Ricklan Holmes said his team is ready to go for the 2022-23 season.

The team was one of multiple East Texas football teams represented at a High School Football Media Day sponsored by the CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute last week.

“Being a Tyler Lion is important to Tyler, Texas, it’s important to these young men sitting to my left and my right so they’ve been working hard all off-season, the spring, had a great summer, I feel like we are putting ourselves in a position to be really successful this year,” he said.

He said the new district they are now apart of won’t change how they operate on the field and that they will continue to play hard no matter what.

“It’s nothing too new for us, you know football is football whether your 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, or 6A so we just got to line up on Friday nights and do what we’re supposed to do,” he said.

Wide receiver Makavion Potts says the team has been working very hard in the off-season, particularly in the weight room and on physical exercise.

“We started working hard, getting in the weight room, working very hard conditioning wise we’re really good,” Potts said.

Defensive back Zachaun Williams said he is ready for the new season.

“I’m real ready, I’ve been grinding all summer for it so I’m ready to lock down everybody,” Williams said.

