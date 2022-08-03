Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Tyler ISD families can monitor bus routes with new tracking app

Tyler ISD school bus
Tyler ISD school bus(KLTV)
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Independent School District is launching a new program for families to keep track of their children on the school bus. Administrators say Ride 360 is an effort to increase security for students and it’s accomplished through the swipe of a card.

The app uses GPS data and contains students’ bus route information as they travel throughout the district.

“Users of Ride 360 can access their secure data for bus stop location, route, and pick up time, including when and where their child boards and exits the bus,” Director of Transportation John Bagert said. “Parents and students are more empowered by having information at their fingertips about their school bus so they can get to school safely and on time each day.”

Users can download the free app for both the iPhone and Android systems. The app also allows push notifications from the Transportation Department to inform users of pickup and drop-off schedules, delays, accidents, changes in bus assignments, and other important information.

“This app will be another valuable tool to ensure we provide a safe and secure transportation experience for the families of Tyler ISD,” said Bagert. “The friendly user interface will be familiar to anyone who has used a mobile app. Parents and students can quickly and easily access their student data with little or no training.”

“The Ride 360 app will also be used for general communications,” Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Hines said. “For example, we can send a reminder to parents about the bus schedule change for an early release day or if there is bad weather and the buses are moving slower than usual.”

Ride 360
Ride 360(Tyler ISD)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UIL remote hearing
UIL rules Alto High School football ineligible for playoffs for 2 years
Tyler, Nacogdoches among 25 Texas cities suing Netflix, Hulu, Disney streaming services
this photo shows an image of a firetruck
Residents allowed back in homes after fire contained in Wood County
Betty Pemberton Rowland
Henderson PD asking public’s help finding woman with dementia
Eric Dwayne Paulk
Suspect involved in standoff with Cherokee County law enforcement identified

Latest News

Clear the Shelter in Lufkin
Clear the Shelter event cuts animal adoption fees in half at local shelter
Curtis Traylor-Harris appears in court on Thursday, July 14, regarding Oppression and Abuse of...
Jailed Smith Co. constable has outstanding fine from Texas Ethics Commission
Henderson County fire
Locations on CR 2829 in Henderson County evacuated due to wildfire
Drugs, guns and credit cards were seized after Lufkin police conducted a traffic stop on Cory...
Guns, drugs, credit cards discovered during Lufkin traffic stop