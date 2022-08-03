Today marks 15 years since 2 Noonday volunteer firefighters killed in house fire

NOONDAY, Texas (KLTV) - Wednesday marks 15 years since two East Texas volunteer firemen died while fighting a house fire.

It was August 3, 2007. 42-year-old Captain Kevin Williams and 19-year-old firefighter Austin Cheek were relieving an interior attack team inside a house when the fire became too much.

It was the first time in Smith County’s history that a volunteer firefighter had been killed in the line of duty.

