Texas A&M holds first camp of 2022 fall practice

The Texas A&M football team reported for the start of fall camp on Tuesday and held their first...
The Texas A&M football team reported for the start of fall camp on Tuesday and held their first practice on Wednesday in preparation for the 2022 season.(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team reported for the start of fall camp on Tuesday and today held their first practice in preparation for the 2022 season. The Aggies enter their fifth training camp under head coach Jimbo Fisher and have plenty of starters to replace from last season that are gone because of the NFL Draft, graduation, the transfer portal, and injury.

All eyes will be on the quarterback battle with a healthy Haynes King back, transfer Max Johnson from LSU, and some highly regarded freshman in Conner Weigman and Eli Stowers.

Fisher said practice time will determine who the starters will be and that competition during August camp makes the whole team better.

“It’s why you coach. It’s why you play to get on the grass. That’s why you go run all those sprints, lift all those weights, and do all those things to get on the grass and play,” Fisher said. “And as a coach it’s the same way. Build those relationships. I love practice! I mean, you love games, but I love practice and I do I love being out there and interacting and developing. That’s where guys develop, that’s where they grow.”

The Aggies will be back on the practice field Thursday afternoon.

Now on Sunday the Texas A&M football program will host an open practice and it is being presented by St. Joseph Health. Fans who are interested in attending are encouraged to park in lot 62 and enter Kyle Field through Entry 3 at the Hall of Champions and can sit in the West side field boxes. It will be in the shade. Know that this is a non-ticketed event and there will be no concessions so you are encouraged to bring bottles of water. Video streaming is prohibited.

