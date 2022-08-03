Locations on CR 2829 in Henderson County evacuated due to wildfire

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Several fire departments have responded to a fire in the 6600 block of State Highway 198 in the Payne Springs area.

According to a post on the Henderson County Facebook page, officials have closed SH 198 between Clear Creek Road and CR 2829.

The fire is large and crowning, which means the fire is moving along the tops of trees.

Two locations on CR 2829 have been evacuated at this time. An evacuation area has been set up in the Eustace High School Parking Lot.

The post said the size of the fire has been estimated at 25 acres at this time based on drone footage.

