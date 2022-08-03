Guns, drugs, credit cards discovered during Lufkin traffic stop
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police arrested a felon allegedly in possession of guns, drugs, and credit cards that did not belong to him following a traffic stop early Wednesday morning in the 1700 block of South First Street.
Cory Penick, 41, of Lufkin, is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, four counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and one count of possession of marijuana.
An officer stopped Penick’s vehicle at 4:19 a.m. after Penick failed to properly use a turn signal. Police said that a search of Penick’s vehicle uncovered a backpack that allegedly contained 16.39 Grams of methamphetamine, 7.1 grams of cocaine, 3.5 Grams of MDMA/Ecstasy, 15.6 ounces of marijuana and “numerous” prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia.
While searching Penick, the officer found 13 credit cards that allegedly did not belong to Penick and two handguns. As a convicted felon, Penick is not allowed to have a gun in his possession.
Penick was taken into custody and transported to the Angelina County Jail.
