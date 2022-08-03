Gladewater native reunited with husband in Ukraine after finding refuge in Poland

Kryvyi Rih, UKRAINE (KLTV) - An East Texas native who fled to Poland from Ukraine has been reunited with her husband in Ukraine.

We first spoke to Gladewater native Amanda Gage-Festiova via Zoom on March 29, 2022. Our conversation came just weeks after she left her city of Kryvyi Rih in south-central Ukraine to board a train headed for Poland. Festiova’s Ukrainian husband of five years, Max, stayed behind in Ukraine.

Along with pastoring a church, the couple also runs a ministry aimed at changing the lives of orphans of all ages. Mission work first took Fetisova to Ukraine, where she has now lived for over 15 years.

For the last five months, the Gladewater native has cared for refugees in Poland, while her husband operated the ministry and care for those in Kryvyi Rih. While the war continues, Festiova said she and her husband felt it was time for her to come home.

“We talked about it and prayed about it,” she said. “It was time for me to come back and help out here.”

After making the difficult decision, Fetisova made the three-day journey from Poland back to Kryvyi Rih, where she and her husband embraced each other for the first time in months.

“It was just unbelievable,” she said. “That’s obviously the longest we’ve ever been apart.”

Fetisova and her husband share a hug soon after she returned from Poland. (Courtesy photo)

Fetisova said their city has been spared from Russia’s attacks so far but acknowledges the ever-present danger.

“So while our city still remains unoccupied, there’s always that threat of a missile strike or some kind of artillery shelling,” she said. “And so we just continue to pray for safety and ask for others to pray for us as well.”

To learn more about the couple’s organization and to donate, click here.

