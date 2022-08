NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - TxDOT said a gas line has been ruptured on BU 21 just inside SL 224 in Nacogdoches County.

They said the roadway is currently closed and TxDOT crews are diverting traffic.

Utility crews are working to make repairs and motorists should take alternate routes until repairs are completed.

