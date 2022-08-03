Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Hot and humid again this afternoon and temperatures will once again be slow to cool this evening. Tomorrow looks breezy at times with a few more clouds by afternoon and maybe an isolated shower or two by late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will probably still hit the triple digit mark in most of East Texas Thursday, but should return to average by the weekend. Better chances for rain look to be in the forecast for Friday as the high pressure begins to weaken and move a little farther west. This will allow some energy to sneak into East Texas and scattered showers and thunderstorms look more likely for Friday afternoon and evening. Rain chances dry up through the weekend, but quickly return to the forecast next week.

