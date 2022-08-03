College Station Police: Argument resulted in gunfire, 2 people taken to hospital

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were taken to the hospital after shots were fired in the 1200 block of Holik Drive around 8:30 Wednesday morning.

Police say an argument happened between several people that ended with shots being fired. Two people were taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in College Station. At this time, there are no suspects in custody.

Rodney Sigler, College Station Police Department Lieutenant, said even though the altercation happened this morning, as of 4 p.m. this afternoon , they still had very little information to offer. Although he did tell KBTX that SWAT was called to assist the College Station Police Department as they served a search warrant in order to further investigate a residence.

“There was a residence on this street that was connected to one of the people,” said Sigler. “So we ran a search warrant on that and that’s kind of where we are at right now. There was no one in the house.”

Lieutenant Sigler said they believe the people to be involved in this altercation to have known each other.

“Yes, the public is considered safe,” said Sigler. “The people involved in this appear to have known each other.”

President of DND Moving and Storage, Dan Daniel, said shortly after his crew arrived at the residence, multiple individuals came up to them and started an altercation.

“Our guys were just getting started there,” said Daniel. “It’s just a really horrible situation. We are thinking of our employee who is in the hospital right now. I’m headed there as soon as I can.”

Daniel said the uncertainty of the situation this morning is very hard for him and his company to endure.

“We have a very close family here at DND moving,” said Daniel. “All of our employees are very close. A lot of them are actually family so, you know legitimately family not just on the team. We all look out for each other and are all concerned for their well being.”

Anyone with information should call 979-764-3600.

Officers are currently working a gunfire investigation in the 1200 block Of Holik Dr. Please avoid the area. If you have any information please call 979-764-3600. pic.twitter.com/CMRYVmwaJ2 — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) August 3, 2022

